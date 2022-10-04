Teachers at the Mohawk Area School District received an authorization to strike but will continue working as negotiations for a new contract continue.
The Mohawk Education Association, the teacher's union, said in a statement district teachers returned for the 2022-23 school year with an expired contract, and that for the past nine months, the association has been negotiating with the district to come up with a "mutually beneficial agreement."
"To show support and solidarity to the negotiating committee, the Mohawk Education Association obtained strike authorization from an overwhelming majority of our members on Monday Sept. 26," the statement said. "For the time being, our teachers will continue to work and negotiate in good faith in the hopes of reaching an agreement."
District Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said the negotiations have been ongoing between the district and teacher's union.
"While the negotiations have been ongoing for some time, we continue to schedule negotiating meetings, and are working towards a positive resolution," Leitera said. "The district remains optimistic that an agreement will be reached soon that takes into consideration both the community’s resources and the teachers' contract requests."
