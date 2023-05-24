Justin Addicott’s students play outside.
Actually, the Mohawk Area High School actors are performing their spring play, “Pride & Prejudice,” outdoors May 27 and 28.
It’s the second time Addicott, who’s co-directing with his wife, Kristy, has made the tree-line area behind Mohawk’s football field the stage for his performances, having produced “Tuck Everlasting” there in 2021 as a precaution during COVID-19 restrictions.
“The set is designed as a garden and it sort of takes on the feel of something like a Shakespeare-in-the-park event,” Kristy explained.
After a windstorm earlier this spring knocked out power just before Mohawk’s middle school performance of “James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” the Addicotts hope that Mother Nature is done playing a part in their productions. “James” went on with the help of donated generators and if adverse weather threatens “Pride & Prejudice,” the show will take place in the auditorium.
“But that takes away a lot of the ambiance,” Kristy said, adding that the pair learned from “Tuck” and will be starting the show earlier so final bows take place before darkness and cooler temperatures arrive.
Based on the classic Jane Austen novel, “Pride & Prejudice” tells the story of Elizabeth Bennet, her four sisters, their match-making mother and a string of unsuitable suitors. However, the independent-minded Elizabeth isn’t searching for a husband, at least until she meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy.
“After ‘White Christmas,’ we felt we wanted something to give the program a push,” explained Justin, a choral and performing arts teacher with the district. “Something different and something to give my wife more of a part in the production. It’s good for the kids to experience a different director.”
Kristy, who has assisted on previous Mohawk shows, including December’s production of “White Christmas,” noted that “Pride & Prejudice” has always been one of her favorite movies.
“Both movie adaptations, done in the ‘80s and 2005, have become cult classics in the rom-com genre,” Kristy said. “It was a dream of mine to be able to do.”
It was also a dream role for junior Brooke Dougherty who plays Elizabeth Bennet.
“I watched the movie during COVID-19 and fell in love with it,” Brooke said. “I’ve seen it over 200 times. I just love the romance of the production. It’s a dream show and I’m honored to be in it.”
Benjamin Podnar, a senior in the role of Mr. Darcy, knew “bits and pieces” of the storyline because his sisters and mother are fans of the film. He finds he’s “excited to play the complex role” in his final Mohawk production before attending Youngstown State University to study music education.
While the two leads were familiar with their characters, the Addicotts found most of their young actors didn’t know the show.
“Most of them have never heard of it, and the culture and language from the 1800s is like a foreign language to them,” Kristy said. “They’re always looking up words on their Webster’s Dictionary apps.
“But it’s an amazing group of kids that turned out to audition. We have a wide array of actors, including some I never thought would be interested in a production like this,” she continued. “It’s been a lot of fun working with these kids I’ve known and loved through my previous work behind the scenes of other shows.”
“We’re thrilled that everyone trusted Mr. Addicott and I to pull together a vision and give it all the enthusiasm and excitement of a traditional musical.”
