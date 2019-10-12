Mohawk Area School District superintendent Michael Leitera has earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree from Youngstown State University.
Dr. Leitera completed his coursework and defended his thesis in September. He will be part of the college’s graduation ceremonies in December.
“My thesis was not a popular one,” he said. “It looked at the lack of managerial training skills of school administrators. We are called upon daily to deal with business and management situations but our training, to that point, has been instructional and academic.
“I’m calling for a blend of educational experiences and managerial sciences to be part of training for school administrators, a call for evidence-based management,” the veteran school administrator said.
Evidence-based management decisions, he said, should be based on a combination of critical thinking and the best available evidence. Evidence considered should be information, facts or data supporting or contradicting a claim, assumption or hypothesis. It may come from scientific research, internal business information or professional experience. Currently management decisions are often based on so-called “best practice” which Leitera said does not always result in the best outcomes.
The concept, Leitera said, began in the health care field. Expanding horizons, he said, could help to prepare school managers to make better management decisions.
“We can’t continue to do things as they have always been done,” he said. “We must get more agile in our approach to challenges.”
Leitera said helping him along with his nontraditional topic was Youngstown State University’s Dr. Karen Larwin, who served as his dissertation chair.
“She has worked with so many others and is a source of information and support who kept me on track to get it done. She is a woman of great accomplishment and I’ve learned a great deal from her especially with research and statistics.”
Leitera also commended Mohawk school board members who he said, “have supported many progressive movements in education.”
“I’ve been able to develop the agility needed and it has benefitted our programs,” he said.
Leitera also praised the Mohawk teachers for accepting, encouraging and participating in new technology programs.
“Mohawk was one of the first schools in Lawrence County to do the one-to-one program, putting Chromebooks into the hands of each of its students from Kindergarten to grade 12,” he said.
Through this program each student has the use of an electronic device in order to access the Internet, digital course materials and digital textbooks.
“I also can’t say enough about the phenomenal students here who have taken risks and risen to the challenge of everything,” he said.
Leitera, 48, was hired July 27, 2015, to head the Mohawk district.
Prior to coming to Mohawk, Leitera served as superintendent of South Butler County School District from January 2011 until he was hired by Mohawk. Before that, he served as principal at Riverside High School for six years, and taught social studies for nine years in the Seneca Valley School District.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock University.
