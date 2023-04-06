Mohawk students didn’t shut down their middle school musical after Saturday’s wind storm left them in the dark.
Fifteen minutes before the auditorium doors opened, they were powered up and ready for their second weekend performance of “James and the Giant Peach Jr.”
“Everyone knew what to do,” said Justin Addicott, the choral director and director of musicals for the school district. “We’re used to setting up sound systems and tearing down lights. The kids knew what they needed to do.”
Wind gusts of up to 60-mph left nearly 16,000 local Penn Power customers without electricity and several Lawrence County roads blocked from fallen trees.
After learning about the outage, Danny Davis, vice president of Wampum Hardware, offered the use of a generator.
“The school has a backup generator and were able to supply the lights for the auditorium,” said Davis. “We plugged in our generator so they could run the soundboards. They did an amazing job.”
His sixth-grade daughter, Macy, and 75 students in fifth through eighth grades appeared in the musical about an orphan who lives with his two cruel aunts and befriends bugs who live inside a giant peach and embark on a journey to New York City.
Addicott said high school students serve as mentors for the middle school productions including as directors, choreographers, and light and set designers. They helped get things going.
“We had to do a little electrical engineering for four speakers and 16 wireless microphones,” Addicott said.
“We couldn’t use stage lighting (because it requires too much power), so we had to use basic light.”
Students set up a tech booth next to the door where the generator sat outside. They used lights from last year’s production of “The Lion King.” They also used their experience of setting up lights and sound for the 2021 outdoor COVID-era production of “Tuck Everlasting.”
Addicott said loss of power didn’t leave him stressed.
“As a music teacher, we’re use to setting up sound systems and tearing down lights,” he said. “These kids knew what they were doing and I troubleshooted with them.”
“We had a full auditorium and the power came on right at the end of the show,” Addicott added.
