Justin Addicott never got to play Gavroche.
But he gets to direct him.
Addicott’s connection to the young street urchin character in “Les Miserables” began in junior high. The Mohawk alumnus recalled being in the room as former musical director Jim McKim selected a classmate for the role.
“I vividly remember that, sitting in the practice room, I wanted to be Gavroche so bad,” the director recalled.
While Addicott never got his part, McKim reprises his role, helping with the show he first staged at the school in 2003 when it returns to the stage March 4-6.
“It is quite ambitious, but each year I try to choose a musical that focuses on a particular skill set or idea of where I want to push the program,” Addicott said detailing how his 2019 Mohawk directorial debut, “Mary Poppins,” was designed to garner enthusiasm for the theater program. A second production that year, “Little Women,” “spread the wealth.”
“Newsies,” which because of pandemic shutdowns evolved into a one-night performance staged more than a year later, taught the Mohawk thespians to dance. “Tuck Everlasting,” performed outdoors last year, showed the students they could overcome and adapt.
“So, this year, they were ready for a vocal and dramatic push,” Addicott said. “‘Les Mis’ is heavy but I’ve got a lot of passionate students and I knew this was the right show for them. I’m genuinely very pleased with the way things are going. I can’t get the students to leave (rehearsals). They’re passionate and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Set during the French Revolution and based on the Victor Hugo novel, “Les Miserables” tells of Jean Valjean, a French peasant, and his desire for redemption. Released after serving 19 years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister’s starving child, Valjean decides to break his parole and start his life anew, but a police inspector named Javert refuses to let him escape justice.
After reinventing himself as a factory owner, Valjean adopts a young girl named Cosette, whose mother Fantine, a former employee of his, has died. As the years progress, a grown Cosette falls for a passionate revolutionary named Marius, while Javert begins to close in again on Valjean’s past.
Addicott said most of his cast had a familiarity with the Tony Award-winning show, knowing songs such as “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” “One Day More” and “I Dreamed a Dream,” but not being aware of the musical’s entire storyline.
“They knew it by name, but not the ins and outs,” he said, explaining that that allows the actors to give their roles their own interpretations and artistic points of views.
Other challenges came from the highly demanding vocals. “Les Miserables” is entirely sung with no spoken dialogue.
“There’s a rhythm and nuances when we talk. They had to learn to deliver the lines and dramatic elements through song, or sometimes mime and artistic movement,” Addicott explained, crediting his choreographers Madison Miller and Anna Baker with teaching the students the movements that added to the artistic vision for this particular rendition of the show.
“The red, white and blue flag is there for the purists,” Addicott said. “But we’re also stretching our artistic expression.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.