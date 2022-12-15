The forecast calls for a “White Christmas” in the Mohawk Area School District.
Or at least a flurry of holiday spirit this weekend when the district presents the musical based on the classic film.
“I love the story, this show and the 1954 film,” said director Justin Addicott, a choral and performing arts teacher at Mohawk. “Our family watches it every year and coming off of the intensity of ‘Les Mis’ last spring, I wanted to push the students in different ways and do something that will reach out to the community at this time of year. It’s like we’re inviting everyone to join in our family tradition.”
Featuring the music of Irving Berlin, “White Christmas” tells the story of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two iconic song-and-dance men, who follow the sister act of Betty and Judy Haynes to Vermont, only to discover that the nearly bankrupt lodge they were to perform at is owned by their former commanding general.
Set in a time far removed from the 2020s and being a beloved classic, “White Christmas” provided some unique challenges for Addicott and his students.
“The music is sneaky hard,” the director noted. “The audience will be expecting Andrews Sisters’ harmonies, and we’re trying to make this as professional as possible and live up to everyone’s expectations of the show.”
Gracecyn Pastore, a Mohawk junior in the role of Judy Haynes, explained that “being set in an older time, when obviously none of us were alive, it’s harder to connect with as an actor.”
Zavier Rubante, a Mohawk senior who plays Phil Davis, added that “there’s more pressure and high expectations because you know everyone’s comparing it to the movie. But, we’re making it very special as an outreach to the community.”
Addicott noted that because rehearsals started in early October, “We had less time than we usually do for spring show, but on Broadway there’s less time. We’ve also got seven- and eight-minute dance numbers where they have to be tapping and singing.”
Rubante said that while challenging, the choreography and style of “White Christmas” give the show a more “traditional Broadway feel.”
Addicott added that in addition to providing teaching moments for the actors, “White Christmas” features a more complicated set, giving the backstage crew “their moments to grow.”
And, in about a week, many of the actors and crew members will move on to the next challenge as they take on production roles for the upcoming middle school presentation of “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” In addition, the high school will still stage a traditional spring show, “Pride and Prejudice.”
“We’re lucky to have a lot of kids in the program and proud we can offer them as many opportunities as we can, even if it means I have a lot of long nights,” said Addicott, whose wife Kristy serves as artistic director for “White Christmas” while the eldest of their three young children, Eloise, has a role as a little ballerina.
“‘White Christmas’ really is part of our holiday tradition this year,” joked Addicott noting that other family members, including Kristy’s relatives from Idaho, will be part of the 21-member orchestra.
“The score is vast with countless violins,” he said. “It’s hard to find musicians around the holidays, but I’m pleased we’ve found a full jazz orchestra.”
Continuing the family and community themes of this weekend’s performance, the actors invited local veterans and active military personnel to join them on stage.
“It’s a way for us to show our respect,” Addicott said, noting that one of show’s character’s, General Henry Waverly, fears he’s been forgotten.
And, for audiences, the Christmas feeling won’t end when the house lights come back on. As they leave the parking lot, patrons will be treated to holiday light displays created by various Mohawk student groups and the district’s bus drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.