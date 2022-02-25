Numerous activities were conducted in Mohawk schools in celebration of Black History Month.
In the district’s third grade English class, Candi Young’s group studied various African-American historical figures this month. On Fridays, her classes studies science and social studies all day. For Black History Month, the focus was on science so they studied the life of Mae Jemison, who was the first African American astronaut to be launched into space.
After studying her life, the class made rockets Friday “to celebrate her accomplishments as an African American, as well as a woman in science,” Young said.
Lindsey Shirmack, who teaches English at the high school said her sophomore students studied the work of Jane Elliot, who did the famous “brown eyes vs. blue eyes” racial sensitivity exercise that has appeared on nationally syndicated shows like “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” They have also studied some examples of racial inequality in the justice system, such as the Scottsboro Boys Trial.
Her literature classes are reading the Pulitzer Prize winning novel, “To Kill A Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee.
“We have tried to understand the impact and effects of racism and inequality,” Shimrack said. “One emphasis has been on how to learn from mistakes of the past and on how the students themselves might make a difference in today’s society. The students did an excellent job as they dissected and processed these various situations and court cases, such as the Trayvon Martin case, George Floyd case and others, in the news.”
She said her classes’ responses were insightful. The literary studies will continue into next month, as well, for the sophomores.
“This class has been the best class for their thoughtful responses,” Shimrack said. “They were so receptive to understanding the issues discussed.”
Teacher Jeff McNeish, an elementary special education gifted teacher said that his students developed video clips that showcased African American athletes, inventors and other pioneers. The videoclips were shown during the school’s morning announcements.
“I was pleased with the talent, hard work, and dedication shown by our students,” he said.
