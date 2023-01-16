Different groups of students at the Mohawk Area School District have been active outside of the classroom.
Future Business Leaders of America students recently attended the annual Regional Leadership Conference.
Of those students, 18 competed in regional competitive events, with 14 finishing in the top five of their event. Mohawk had eight students qualify for the Pennsylvania State Leadership Conference in April in Hershey.
The eight qualifying students were: Peyton Yorns for first place in accounting one; Emalee Schibik and Autumn Vopnford for first place in broadcast journalism; Dominque Walko for second place in business calculations; Alivia Harefor second place in introduction to public speaking; Avery Latta for second place in economics; Joseph Whippo for second place in computer problem solving; and Elizabeth Whippo for third place in advertising.
Different Mohawk students recently had the chance to make homemade blankets and present them personally to the Lawrence County Humane Society in New Castle. The high school art club is currently collecting donations for the Humane Society.
In December, sixth grade students raised $820 to support Operation Troop Appreciation, a local non-profit that helps support military personnel in the country and overseas.
Col. John Dowling from OTA spoke to the students about his 33 year-plus experience in the U.S. Army Reserves, with the students later writing letters and making ornaments to the soldiers, as well as donating items such as games, snacks, and personal hygiene items to troops overseas.
