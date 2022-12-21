Mohawk Elementary School student Elijah Rodriguez loves to help others happy — especially those less fortunate than him.
At the age of 10, Rodriguez is already planning different volunteer events with his family and is looking to begin his own nonprofit agency — Elijah’s Mission, to help with that endeavor.
“I want to have people feel the love that I have,” Rodriguez said. “I feel more happy (as a result).”
After hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for the men of the City Rescue Mission in November, Rodriguez returned Sunday to give a Christmas-themed dinner to 77 men.
He was joined by his parents Luis Rodriquez and Samantha McCarthy, his brother Alex Rodriguez along with Jason, Jamie, Callan and Rylan Watkins.
The dinner included candy ham, roasted chicken, mixed vegetables, rice and beans, pasta, salad, dinner rolls, deviled eggs, cake and more, with a special hot chocolate bar.
On the same day, Rodriguez also handed out “Christmas essential bags,” which included new hats, gloves and thermal socks to the men at the mission.
Preston Auto Group donated $200 to help purchase the hats and gloves, while a Philadelphia-based nonprofit, Together We Can Change!, donated 200 pairs of socks.
His parents said Together We Can Change! officials, after hearing about Elijah’s story, will work to help officially set up Elijah’s Mission as a nonprofit.
Rodriguez said he likes helping others, stating it is fun serving people, and would like to keep serving people every few months.
“I feel good starting a nonprofit,” Rodriguez said.
Luis Rodriguez said his son is following in his footsteps. When he was younger, he would take in people who were less fortunate to give them food, temporary shelter and sometimes the clothes off his back.
He said they will look to help others in the community, such as Arise (formerly the women’s shelter of Lawrence County) and said Elijah would like to acquire a building to convert it into a shelter.
Rodriguez, before moving to Lawrence County, originally lived in Philadelphia, where he saw many unhoused people which led to his drive to helping the less fortunate.
