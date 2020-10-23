A Mohawk Area School District staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
"The health and safety of our students and staff are of the greatest importance to us," Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera wrote in a letter to parents on Thursday.
Anyone identified as having close contact (within six feet for at least 15 minutes or directly exposed to a cough or sneeze), will be contacted by the state Health Department which will provide further information and instructions.
Leitera added the district's hybrid system essentially prevents close contact as it promotes social distancing.
"Fortunately, this staff member reported off work at the initial signs of symptoms and initiated self-quarantine in advance of the diagnosis," Leitera said. "The staff member will continue to follow all necessary health protocols as required by the district and the Department of Health."
The district has increased disinfecting protocols.
As cold and flu season approaches, Leitera said, he advised parents to "take extra care" to assess their children's health.
"We will continue to keep you updated when we have positive cases in the district while protecting the privacy of individuals," Leitera wrote.
