Right about now, high school seniors are looking to get out and make their marks.
One, though, has been doing it for months.
That’s Ken Clark Jr., who will receive his diploma from Mohawk High on June 3, but who has been stamping documents since January after receiving his notary license in December.
“I’ve been researching how to become a notary since I was like 13,” the son of Cindy and Ken Clark Sr. said from The Hoofstamp, his Hilltop Plaza enterprise named for his pet goats. “A lot of people would stay up until 2 in the morning playing video games. I’m looking up ‘Can you notarize if they’re not there’ or a notary handbook.
“I just think it’s a really good thing to be able to help people out with documents they need. I’ve had two clients that are homebound, who were not able to come to a notary. So I went to them and notarized for them. It’s just a very interesting thing to be able to do.”
Among the requirements to become a notary in Pennsylvania are a $42 application fee, completion of a three-hour approved education course, a $65 fee to take an exam and a $10,000 surety bond.
As for the test, donotpay.com — a website that helps people schedule government test appointments — cautions that the exam “is difficult, and covers the material you don’t come across in your day-to-day, so studying is the only way to ensure you will score high.”
“They allot you an hour for the exam,” Clark said. “I was done in 10 minutes. I’ve basically been studying my whole life.”
Despite his longtime enthusiasm for the job, Clark — who does school online — admits he nearly let people talk him out of going for it so soon.
In October, he took a job at a local gas station/convenience store, “and I started talking to people about the notary thing,” he said. “Some of them would tell me, ‘Maybe that’s something you should wait on because you’re going to college,’ and all that. I thought about it, and thought maybe I should wait.
“So I got the job there, worked there about a month, and I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to pursue this notary license. Forget what everybody else says; they’re not me. They don’t see what I see.”
His mother was surprised, but supportive.
“I said, ‘Already? I thought you were going to wait,’ ” Cindy Clark said. “I drove up with him for his test, and he tells me, ‘you don’t have to come with me, it’s going to be an entire hour.’ I said, ‘No, I want to be there to see when you come out, because I know you’re going to pass.’
“And he was out in 10 minutes. I’m like, ‘What happened?’ Good thing I didn’t leave.”
Clark still has multiple boxes to check before he can offer full notary service. While he can issue ATV plates and recently was certified to do loan closings, he’s still working on being approved to do boat and car titles.
Boats, he said, are a little more involved than ATVs, but the process is not nearly as exhaustive as the one for cars.
“It’s a multi-level thing,” he said. “You don’t just get your notary commission and have PennDOT reach out to you and say, ‘Here’s a bunch of plates, here’s a bunch of titles, do your thing,’” he said. “You have to have an inspection, you have to have an office, secure storage for license plates.
“I actually had to have a couple of documents notarized myself, saying that I didn’t owe the state any money or, if I did, how much it was. It’s a bunch of paperwork and processes, and a special course you have to take.”
He’s been working on all of that since January. He’s getting ready as well to set up an electronic fingerprinting station for those who are seeking FBI clearances to work somewhere, and can offer online notary service.
And yet, he has even higher goals.
“My plan is to become a lawyer,” he said. “I haven’t decided what I’m going to do yet, because I can do pretty much any bachelor’s degree, or a master’s degree. Then the plan is to go to law school.
“Ultimately, I’ll have my notary license and be a lawyer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.