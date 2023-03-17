The Mohawk Area School Board and the district’s teacher’s union approved a tentative collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday.
The five-year agreement between the district and the Mohawk Education Association runs retroactive from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027. The teachers were working under an expired contract since July.
Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said the agreement is not a full, final signed contract document yet and will be public when it is.
Teachers will receive 2.9-percent raises over the agreement. In the first year, the Health Savings Account deductible contribution will be 85 percent for the district and 15 percent for the employees. In the next four years, the district’s contributions decreases to 75 percent while the teachers will kick in 25 percent.
“We believe the agreement is beneficial to both sides,” Houk said.
MEA President Kevin Sapp said the union is excited to see that this round of bargaining is over and hopes the agreement can serve as a “springboard” for future discussions and a more positive relationship moving forward.
This tentative contract ends negotiations between the two parties that had lasted well over a year.
On Sept. 26, MEA members approved a strike authorization, but ultimately chose to remain in the classroom while negotiations were underway.
In October, the district offered to file for an arbitration process, which was denied by the MEA. The school board had approved a tentative contract in December, but that deal was rejected by the majority of MEA members.
Both sides thanked Houk for being a mediator during negotiations.
