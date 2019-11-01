Mohawk's Class of 1969 celebrates 50th reunion

The Mohawk Class of 1969 gathered at The Confluence on Aug. 2 to celebrate its 50th reunion.
Some 56 class members attended the Friday night dinner and 40 turned out to represent the honored class at the All School Reunion held Aug. 3 at Mohawk Area High School.
The class of 202 graduates was the first to go from grade seven to twelve at Mohawk Area Junior-Senior High School which opened in September 1963.
