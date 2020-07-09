The Mohawk Area Alumni Association Reunion, which was planned for Aug. 1 in the high school cafeteria, has been canceled until further notice.
The Class of 1970 was to be honored on its 50-year anniversary with the Class of 1971 in charge of refreshments and the Class of 1969 handling registrations.
If reunions resume, both the Class of 1970 and 1971 will be honored the first Saturday in August 2021, according to the committee.
