BY NANCY LOWRY
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Mark Hiler was elected this week to serve as president of the Mohawk Area School Board.
At the board’s reorganizational meeting on Tuesday night, board member Gary Kwolek was elected to serve as vice president.
The board will continue to hold its meetings at 7 p.m. on the first and second Tuesdays of each month. The first Tuesday will be the workshop session and the second Tuesday will be the board’s regular, voting meeting. Both meetings are held in the board room of the high school.
The exception will be in July when both meetings will be held on July 14.
Also at the meeting, two new board members and three reelected members were sworn into office by board solicitor John R. Seltzer.
Returning board members are Hiler, James McKim and Mark Solley. New members are Sherry Patton and Ed Retort Jr. They replaced former board members Eugene Butch Jr. and Jonathan Laughner, who had also been board treasurer. Both opted not to seek re-election.
Since Laughner vacated the treasurer’s position, as well as his board seat, the board elected member Frank Monteleone to serve as treasurer.
Other board members are James Capalbo and Stephen Cardella who was absent. Outgoing member Eugene Butch attended the session.
Following the reorganization, the board held its session where they took action to approve a leave of absence requested by Lauren Dillon. Her leave will be from Dec. 16 to April 4, 2020.
The board also approved a Lawrence County Land Bank sale, exonerating property at 208 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer. The property, which contains a dilapidated building, is assessed at $49,000.
The next scheduled board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
