The Mohawk Area School Board agreed to renew the district’s property tax rebate to certain senior citizens, widows and widowers and disabled people with fixed and limited incomes.
The program, started in 2022, is for those residents making $35,000 a year or less and can give them a maximum $325 rebate.
The goal of the program was to find a way to give back money to taxpayers, especially those on fixed incomes, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation prices.
“We are excited to be in a position where we can provide a rebate to our tax residents, in addition to not raising taxes over the past several years,” said school board President Mark Hiler. “We realize the financial difficulties the past couple of years have presented to our residents, and this provides an ideal opportunity for the board to give back to the community.”
District business manager Nancy Solderich said the district gave away 68 refunds worth approximately $16,000 this past fiscal year for taxes paid in 2021.
“We are excited for this program to continue. Thank you to the Mohawk School Board members who recognize the value of giving back to our homeowners through a rebate program,” said Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk. “Mrs. Solderich is to be commended for her diligence to this community and finding ways to be fiscally responsible as well as giving back to Mohawk residents.”
The district will have open hours offering assistance to complete the paperwork every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. beginning July 6. The district office is located at 385 Mohawk School Road, New Castle. Residents can also call (724) 667-7782, extension 1301 or 1310 with questions.
Applications will be available on the district website, www.mohawk.k12.pa.us or at local tax or legislative offices.
It was also announced the district was one of 100 in the state to receive a Dual Credit Program grant through the state Department of Education. The district received $75,000.
“Mohawk students enrolled in a college in high school course during the 2023-24 school year will have the tuition fee for the course(s) paid for by this grant,” Houk said. “In the past, not all students enrolled in these courses have taken it for college credit due to the cost. This coming year, all students enrolled in the college in high school course will earn the credit associated with it.”
Mohawk has dual enrollment articulation agreements with Butler County Community College, Robert Morris University, Seton Hill University and the University of Pittsburgh that includes 39 college credits in computer science/programming, English, mathematics, and science content areas.
Also included in Mohawk’s grant application is funding to pay teachers a stipend to write curriculum for the college in high school courses as well as collaborate with other educators that teach the same coursework.
Carla Krisuk was hired as the director of special education, beginning July 1, at a starting salary of $98,608, as part of an Act 93 agreement, while Matthew Walsh was hired as the next girls varsity head basketball coach.
