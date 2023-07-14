The Mohawk Area School District was recently awarded a $2,000 grant through the Highmark Foundation School Grants program.
That announcement was made by Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk on Tuesday during the regular monthly school board meeting.
The grant will be used for social development programs for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students, specifically to promote school connectedness and social/emotional learning.
The Wilmington Area School District won a $6,200 grant from the foundation in 2022 for a new “Peaceful Playground” for the elementary school.
In other Mohawk news, Jason Zeh was appointed senior and junior high band director, Kevin Wrona was appointed athletic coordinator and David Caughey was appointed weight room supervisor for the 2023-24 school year.
A previously approved storm water management study by Wallace Pancher Group was revised to include the existing boys baseball field at an additional cost of $3,423.
This was done in order to have new drainage and a new infield turf put in for the field this year for the 2024 season.
