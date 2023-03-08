The Mohawk School District has been awarded a $245,568 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Mental Health/Physical Health grant.
Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said there are two components to the grant.
The “mental health” part of the grant will be used to hire a school social worker, conduct a school mental health climate survey and get supplies for the prevention curriculum.
“We do not have a social worker at the school, and (now) that’s going to benefit us,” Houk said.
Houk said the district will look to contract with Sharon-based Comprehensive Children and Family Services for the social worker.
The school board, in January, previously approved an agreement with New Castle-based Angelus Therapeutic Services Inc. to provide in-school mental health and wellness services, with students and their families, for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, at no cost to the district.
For the mental health survey, the district will use a program called “PASS,” which stands for Pupil Attitudes to Self and School.
Houk said the survey will help to determine which students are having trouble in school based on a lack of confidence, motivation or connection to the school.
As for the curriculum, upgrades, such as online components, will be added to the already existing prevention program that is taught.
The “physical health” part of the grant will be used for Kane screens, HALO sensors, an online behavior threat assessment program, professional development regarding school safety, secure door hardware and several security cameras.
Kane screens are used for windows, while HALO sensors detect tobacco and vape smoke, THC, sound abnormalities like gunshots and shouting in areas a camera cannot be placed.
