The Mohawk Area school board accepted the retirement of junior-senior high Principal Brad Meehan.
Meehan has been the principal of the school since July 2018. His retirement is effective Jan. 18.
Before then, he was Mohawk’s elementary school principal from July 2010 to July 2018, the assistant elementary principal from July 2008 to June 2010, the dean of students from October 2007 to July 2008, and a fifth and sixth grade English language arts and social studies teacher from July 2000 to October 2007 at the district.
He began his career as an instructional paraprofessional and substitute teacher from January 1998 to July 2000 at the Riverside School District.
