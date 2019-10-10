The school office at Mohawk Elementary will be relocated closer to the entrance of the building.
School directors on Tuesday agreed to hire Eckles Architecture to prepare specifications and drawings for the move, not to exceed $4,700.
Dr. Michael Leitera, district superintendent, said the relocation will improve security at the elementary school.
“Visitors will be buzzed into the building, step up to a ‘bank teller’ window to state their business, be issued a visitor’s badge and be buzzed through into the lobby,” he said. “This will double-up on security.”
The board also accepted a patriotism citation, presented by Jessica Ealy, auxiliary president of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 315.
“The district shows patriotism, respect to the flag at every sporting event,” she said. She commended the district for teaching patriotism to their students.
Ealy added that the post appreciates being included every year in the district’s annual veterans program at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The program will be held this year on Nov. 7.
She was directed to present the award to high school principal Brad Meehan who the board praised for his involvement with the program.
The board also:
•Approved the retirement of elementary custodian David Micco effective Jan. 2. He retires after 36 years with the district. Meehan, the former elementary school principal, called Micco the “backbone of the elementary building.
“I worked with him for 18 years,” he said. “There is no one more caring to the needs of the students. He will be missed tremendously by all.”
•Approved the daily substitute list for support staff.
•Granted tenure to special education teacher Lisa Caughey who completed three years of satisfactory teaching.
•Named Romney Anderson and Jared Stratton to run the elementary intramural basketball program and approved coaching changes of the winter sports and football program. Most of the changes involve program volunteers.
•Approved the Local Advisory Council, Occupational Advisory council and Vo-Ag Occupational Advisory Council for the 2019-20 school year.
