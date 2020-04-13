Sometimes Marissa Stoner cracks herself up.
The Mohawk Area School District's K-6 technology teacher hopes students have the same reaction.
Every school day since March 23, Stoner has been providing online morning announcements for Mohawk Elementary students.
Although they include the usual messages about meal pickups, birthday shoutouts and the Pledge of Allegiance, Stoner's videos are anything but typical.
Having set up the school's green screen in her garage and using her web cam, a costumed Stoner takes youngsters to the beach and the farm, under the sea and hopping along the bunny trail with the Easter Bunny.
"Originally, my idea was to take a book and do things related to the theme in a fun, creative way," said Stoner who normally has a crew of sixth-graders crafting daily announcements while she stays off screen and behind the scenes.
"I thought it would help give some normalcy," she continued. "I started by just reading books because not all students have resources at home. But, then, I thought it would be more fun to go to the location where the book takes place. For instance, when I read 'Swimmy' by Leo Lionni, it was at the beach."
Stoner also acts out books, for instance, telling the story of "Click, Clack, Moo: Cows that Type" by Doreen Cronin from the duck's perspective.
"Last week, I filmed one where I was two characters," Stoner said. "I didn't care that it took me four hours to edit, if it's for the kids, it's worth it. And, I get to laugh at myself when I'm editing."
Realizing that some children may not be interested in books, Stoner added science experiments and magic in a Tuesday's Tricks segment. Sixth-grade teacher David Caughey contributed content for Warrior Wednesdays and a kindergarten teacher and her third-grade son, who took the school's baby chicks home, provided a clip of the little birds.
"I'm trying to find things that appeal to all 800 kids, to brighten their day at a social distance," Stoner said of the 7- to 15-minute clips, which can be viewed on the district's web site at www.mohawk.k12.pa.us.
"I've had a couple kids email with book ideas and some parents have told me their kids are trying the magic tricks I did, so I know it's reaching them," Stoner said, noting that viewers have also included children of Mohawk teachers who live outside of the district along with her own friends and family.
"Ms. Stoner's morning announcements have become a bright spot in the day for our whole community. The students and their parents look forward to her clever antics each day. (She) has a creative, fun personality that shines through as she takes us to new places and expands our minds," noted Dr. Lorree Houk, Mohawk's assistant to the superintendent.
"I wanted to show that as teachers you can still do a good job from home and try to turn something negative into a positive," Stoner said, adding, "It's something fun for the kids, and me too, because this remote thing isn't easy for any of us."
