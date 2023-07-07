The Mohawk Area School Board hired Stefanie Capablo as the district transportation and grounds coordinator at $23 an hour during a special meeting Wednesday.
Capalbo replaces Jason Prosser, who resigned in June.
The board also hired Joseph Cox as an assistant girls soccer coach at a stipend of $2,018, James Huncik as a bus mechanic at $31 an hour and Crista Nativio as a secondary math teacher at $53,019 a year.
