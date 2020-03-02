Lawrence County’s streak of WPIAL champions in high school basketball remains intact.
The New Castle boys failed to extend their string of three straight Class 4A titles with a semifinal loss, the Laurel girls lost in the Class 2A finals and Shenango’s boys were eliminated in the Class 2A semifinals.
However, the Mohawk High girls delivered with a 44-26 win over Beaver in Saturday’s Class 3A championship game at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
The WPIAL crown was the first in the history of the Lady Warriors’ program.
The title game marked the third meeting of the two Section 1 3A opponents this season. Mohawk (22-3) won the first encounter, 55-44, at home, but dropped a 54-44 decision at Beaver (21-4). The two teams tied for the section title.
With one title in their pockets, the Lady Warriors now begin their quest for a PIAA championship as well.
They will enter the state tournament as the No. 1 seed out of the WPIAL, and will meet the fourth-place representative — United — out of District 6 at 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Castle High.
The Lady Bobcats, under the direction of former Neshannock High girls coach Greg Huston, are the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL and will battle Northwestern, the third-place team out of District 10, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sewickley Academy.
For more coverage of Saturday’s WPIAL championship game, see page B1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.