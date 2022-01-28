A $3,933 grant will allow Mohawk High School to purchase a new heated holding cabinet for the school cafeteria, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced Thursday.
Sainato said the new equipment will make the cafeteria’s operations more efficient.
“The new heated cabinet will allow cafeteria staff to prepare food in advance and then safely store it in a way that keeps it hot,” Sainato said. “It’s going to make cafeteria operations more efficient and help staff serve students more quickly.”
The funding is part of package of competitive grants awarded to 44 elementary, middle and high schools through a program administered by the state Department of Education.
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools participating in the National School Lunch Program. Schools can use the funding to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.
