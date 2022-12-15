The Mohawk school board agreed to discontinue the accounting and administrative assistant programs of the Mohawk Career and Technical Education.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said the programs did not have as many participants as needed based on audit results. He said similar coursework is offered, but not CTE-certified programs.
The vocational agriculture program will continue at this time.
In other district news, the Warrior PRIDE team raised more than $1,000 in its recent toy drive to benefit district students, while the Mohawk WEB Club raised nearly $400 for Toys for Tots.
