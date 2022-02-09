Since this week has been named National School Counseling Week across the country, boards across the country are being updated on troubling mental health statistics of the nation’s school children.
Mohawk school directors Tuesday night heard a detailed report from school guidance counselors Amy Lutz and Camille Colucci on how the pandemic has impacted their students over the last school year. Appearing virtually, Lutz and Colucci gave overviews on three basic counseling areas — academic development, career development and social-emotional development.
Colucci informed the board of staff trainings on strategies “to address adverse childhood experiences which have socially and emotionally traumatized children in their young lives.
“We are living in times where as many as 33 percent of students are experiencing depression,” Colucci said. “One-fifth of young people are experiencing anxiety and many young people are even suicidal.”
Mohawk is addressing these national and local statistics by opening their doors to local therapists to meet with students for onsite therapy sessions. The firm Family Behavior Resources (FBR) with offices throughout western Pennsylvania provides school-based mental health services and is looking to hire another full-time therapist for some students who are on a waiting list.
“School is the only support that some students have,” Colucci said. “For some, their basic needs are not being met at a time when schools are experiencing personnel shortages, especially when looking for a school psychologist.”
Of FBR’s onsite mental health clinic, Leitera said it’s been an invaluable asset to have them in the district, adding they’ve been a great partner.
“We have some students who are not able to travel to town to attend a counseling session with a therapist, because they have no transportation, or the family is struggling financially to afford gas (in their cars).” Mohawk school district has eliminated those barriers to the student receiving the help they need.
Academically, 105 tutoring sessions have been held this school year for Mohawk students who have been struggling due to missing school because of COVID and/or COVID contact-related quarantines.
“We are attempting to increase the number of tutoring sessions available especially for those students who have limited parental support,” Colucci said.
The counseling department has overseen the students in grades K-12 writing 45 paper essays on any and all topics, as therapeutic activities.
“Tutoring is available 24-hours a day, seven days per week online for all students,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said.
Leitera especially touted the Smart Futures Program used by the district, calling the the program “fantastic”. This is a K-12 career development curriculum that allows students to explore various career paths, leading to an actual career portfolio.
Another resource discussed and lauded was the EdgeFactor Program, that educates students on manufacturing, industrial and engineering careers, with a focus on learning those skills needed for trade jobs in those fields.
“It connects students to the local job market and affords them with the opportunity to job shadow and to learn of specific job vacancies in Lawrence County,” Leitera said.
In other business, the district approved 27 spring coaches — eight for baseball, 11 for track and field, three for junior high volleyball and five for softball.
In special agenda items, the board unanimously approved a 2.65 percent salary increase ($2,500) for the superintendent, retroactive to July 1, 2021; and $1,200 as a 403(b) employee contribution increase.
