The Mohawk Area School Board will consider a project to add a concession stand/restroom building to the football stadium.
A building and grounds committee meeting was held last week in which four companies gave presentations on potential work they could provide for the stadium and field.
Representatives from Meadville-based Morton Builders, Neshannock-based Keystone Sports Specialty, Lancaster County-based ELA Sport and Meadville-based Playing Surface Solutions each gave presentations on the types of services their companies provide and the work that could be done for the district.
In addition to a concession stand and restroom building, the district is interested in field work for the football stadium, as well as upgrades to the baseball and softball fields.
Rick Dudzenski, district facilities manager, said the high school guidance office recently suffered water damage from a broken pipe, with the estimated time to complete repairs being six to eight weeks.
He added there will be some maintenance work done to the gas house, the district is testing a new boiler, and LED lights have been installed to the high school auditorium, with the next steps being theatrical lights and sound upgrades.
The district is requesting a quote from HRG Engineers in order to do a traffic study near the district campus on Mohawk School Road, and to provide a recommendation afterwards.
Incoming superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk, currently the assistant to the superintendent, said the district recently put out a request for bids for buses and vans for the 2023-24 school year.
She said due to rising costs, the district is expecting the costs for transportation for next year to be more expensive as a result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.