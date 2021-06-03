Mohawk Area High School’s Class of 2021 will have its commencement at 7 p.m. June 4 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
This year’s valedictorian is Nadia Lape, daughter of Kirk and Jennifer Lape. The salutatorian is Travis Gabauer, son of Jason and Paula Gabauer.
The members of the class include Vincent Argiro, Jacob Ault, Jack Barth, Emily Becker, David Benedict, Sara Book, Leah Boston, Christopher Bozlinski, Sebastian Brigian, Makayla Brock, Cory Brown, Tiara Budreau, Ashley Byers, Nelson Calderoni, Valerie Carbone, Addison Carr, Madalynn Clark, Brian Cline,
James Cowher, Ethan Cox, Ashlee Delp, Lauren Dougherty, Jonathan Edwards, Katie Farrington, Sophia Ferraro, Matthew Freed, Ethan Fritzley, Maxton Froce, Rylee Fuller, Travis Gabauer, Trinnity Gonzalez, Abigail Granato, Dwayne Grannis Jr., Briar Grinnen, John Harshbarger, Shiane Hennon, Aniyah Hensell, Haley Hill,
Paige Householder, Elizabeth Hover, Jakob Howard, Thomas Hyatt-Baney, Vincent Innocenzi, Mackenzie Johnson, Eric Jones II, Paige Julian, Mackenzie Knopsnider, Krista Kunkle, Shawn Lambert, Nadia Lape, Hieu Le, Kayla LeFebvre, Cody Lehman, Benjamin List, Jennifer Lyda, Talia Magno, Nathaniel Malott,
Zackary Marshall, Kaleigh Matula, Ethan McAnlis, Austin McBride, Hannah McDanel, William McGregor, Connor McPherson, Victoria Micco, Jackson Miller, Jordan Mollenkopf, Peyton Mollenkopf, Madison Moses, Kristin Myers, Brianna Oberholtzer, Mackenzie Oczkowski, John Ostapowicz II, Nicolas Papotto, Ryan Parry, John Pelz,
Eli Polovina IV, Anthony Quear, Joshua Reichard, Kent Rhodes Jr., Katelyn Rodgers, Maria Romano, Aljandra Rubante, Natalie Rudesill, Jacob Sainato, Alexis Shiderly, Abigail Shoaff, Travis Smith, Makayla Sodergren, Suzanne Solley, Mackenzie Trimble, Megan Veon, Leah Verdi,
Victoria Walters, Taylor Weaver, Lindsey Westcott, Audrey Wheeler, Brenden Widdowfield, Taylor Wilkins, Corinne Williamson, Hailee Worsham, Harley Wright, Kelci Yeager, Victoria Zoccoli and Jayne Zurynski.
