The Class of 2020 valedictorian at Mohawk Area High School is Angelique Lindsay, daughter of Christopher and Heidi Lindsay.
Co-salutatorians are Taylor Harman, daughter of Melissa Rodgers and David Harman, and Ronald Shirilla Jr., son of Ronald and Patti Shirilla.
The members of Mohawk's Class of 2020 are: Zoe Abersold, Paul Altman II, Matthew Ambrose, Shane Anderson, Lucian Banks, Nicholas Beam, Amanda Beers, Brett Bobin, Kaylee Boring, Alex Boston, Karisma Brantley, Sierra Cerezo, Gavin Coblentz, John Colella, Mikayla Cory, Tyler Cox,
Richard Criss, Tyler Cummings, Aahleyah Diffenbacher, Louis Dillen Jr., Anton Donghia, Nathan Dworsky, Hunter Faulk, Olivia Ferraro, Dillynn Grace, Natalie Grim, Kathryn Guerrieri, Taylor Harman, Ashley Hepler, David Ingram Jr., Nicole Johngrass, Cassandra Jones, Cole Jones, Lila Jones,
Asia Kerr, Dylan Kerr, Clayton Ketterer, Brian King II, Zachary Kingman, Brandon Kirkpatrick, Hannah Koty, Joshua Kurtz, Mackenzie Kushma, Michael Lambright, Samuel Lewis, Angelique Lindsay, Dylan Lloyd, Mikayla MacQuarrie, Sydney Madrid, Terrilyn Malcolm, Marissa McClain,
Preston McConnell, Karly McCutcheon, Olivia McKenna, Callista Micco, Gavin Mims, Keith Myers Jr., Brenden Nero, Jacob Novad, Alexa Nulph, Gaige O'Neil, Jacob Owoc, Jenna Pharr, Roman Ponziani, Ashley Rafacz, Preston Renner, Nikalina Retort, Adriana Romano, Kallista Root,
Donovan Rubante, Isabella Schmidt, Emiley Schultz, Ethan Schultz, Mackenzie Shay, Madalynn Shiderly, Ronald Shirilla Jr., Gabrielle Shoaff, David Smith, Daniel Sperdute, Nathan Stevenson, Leah Stroebel, Kelly Sumey, Ian Swogger, Mikaela Theisler, Zachary Toscano, Josephine Van Kirk, Emily Vero, Trinity Voss, Alec Wendt, Austin Winans and Alyssa Young.
