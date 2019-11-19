The Mohawk school board recognized the accomplishments of students last week at the monthly school board meeting.
Junior class member Ryan Parry was commended for attaining Eagle Scout status. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 743. His service project involved landscaping and plantings at the North Beaver Township building.
Board members also were treated to an excerpt from the junior high musical, “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”
The board also:
•Approved two special education Individuals with Disabilities Act grants through the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV for the current school year. One grant is for $200,315.56, the other for $2,653.
•Approved the retirement of high school science teacher Lorraine Kemorek, who will retire Jan. 15, 2020, after 20 years in the district.
•Hired Alfred DeCarbo as a part-time police officer. This brings the school police staff to nine part-time officers and one full-time chief.
•Named four individuals to participate in the spring musical, which this year will be “Newsies.” Hired were Justin Addicott, musical director; Barb Maravola, assistant director and Madison Miller and Anna Baker to serve as musical choreographers.
•Approved sophomore Nora Sidney Andrews to compete independently as a swimmer in WPIAL for the 2019-20 winter season.
•Accepted the donation of two mobile pitching mounds, valued at $1,200 each.
•Extended a contract between the Lawrence County Schools-To-Work Inc. and the district for the 2019-20 school year.
•Presented school board member Mark Hiler with an award for eight years of school board service from the Pennsylvania School Board Association.
