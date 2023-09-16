The Mohawk Area School Board approved four non-budgeted purchases for the district’s campus during its meeting Tuesday.
The first was a windscreen for the football stadium for $3,229.48 from Iowa-based National Sports Products and fencing for it for $3,296 from Shenango-based Westpaw Fencing.
The other purchases were gates and fencing for the dumpster and gas valve from Westpaw for $8,688, a new marquee for $2,531.67 from Youngstown-based DC Graphics and repainting the track for $6,800 from Michigan-based Current Surfaces Inc.
The board approved the following personnel hires: Beverly Hunt, Chelsie Sparacino, Brittany Riley, Robert Lyles and Ashley Graziani as substitute teachers, Candace Cure as a substitute nurse, Rachel Craven as a special education paraprofessional, Adrianna Sperdute and Lindsey Argiro as substitute paraprofessionals, Matthew Blakely as a substitute custodian, Torrey Kyles as an instructional paraprofessional, Micah Frey as a van driver and bus driver, Susan and Larry McNitt as bus drivers, John Kimmel as a substitute van driver, Traci DeGarmo as the Spanish Club advisor, Mark Iwanejko for elementary intramurals and Jeff McNeish as the graphic arts club advisor.
Melissa Durse was rehired as a behavior consulting and intervention specialist at $45 per hour, which will be paid for using part of the district’s $245,568 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Mental Health/Physical Health grant.
The following resignations were approved: Jason Hooks as a bus driver and substitute custodian, Alyssa Dozier as a special education paraprofessional, David Libert and Christine Lake as custodians, Whitni Micco as a paraprofessional, Brooke Fowler as a substitute transportation employee, Kearia Wright as a bus driver, Dana Brooks as the Spanish club advisor and Craig MacCullough as a substitute teacher.
Monica Gibson, Tara Lenhardt, Shawn Parra and Daniel Ramage were recognized by the College Board with the National Rural and Small Town Award for having a 3.5 or higher grade point average and scoring highly on the PSAT/NMSQT and/or AP exams.
