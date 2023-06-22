The Mohawk varsity baseball team will be getting a turf infield in time for the 2024 season.
In a special meeting Monday, the Mohawk School Board unanimously voted 7-0 to rescind the motions it made during its June 13 regular meeting, and instead to do most of the baseball field project at once.
Board members James McKim and Mark Solley were absent from the meeting.
The district will sign an agreement with FieldTurf to complete the turf infield for a sum not to exceed $431,432.25, with the district to pay 20 percent of the cost now and the remaining 80 percent on June 30, 2024.
FieldTurf will also regrade the outfield and conduct drainage work for a cost not to exceed $149,165.
During the June 13 meeting, the board originally voted to spend up to $212,000 to conduct drainage, grading and fencing work, and to commit to constructing the new turf infield and new dugouts during the 2024-25 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said a representative from FieldTurf happened to attend that meeting, and the next day, June 14, reached out to Houk about the proposal and payment structure, which would have zero-percent interest.
“Other colleges and schools have done this,” Houk said.
Houk said the deal with FieldTurf saves the district around $30,000 from the state-bidding process as FieldTurf is using the Keystone Purchasing Network, and around $60,000 for the infield work.
Board President Mark Hiler, who originally voted no on doing the baseball field project all at once during the June 13 meeting due to cost concerns, said he couldn’t believe FieldTurf’s offer, stating it was a no-brainer to accept the proposal now.
“I think it’s a fantastic proposal,” said board member Michael McBride, who also voted no on the project last week.
With this project, both the baseball and softball teams will have turf infields and improved drainage in time for the 2024 season.
Board member Mark Pezzuolo, who is on the board’s building and grounds committee, said he expects work on both fields to be completed by as late as Thanksgiving.
Houk noted new fencing work and new dugouts for the baseball field were not a part of FieldTurf’s proposal, and will have to be bid out separately in the future.
