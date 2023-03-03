The Mohawk Senior High marching band, choir and Bella Voci recently got the chance of a lifetime to perform in Walt Disney World in Florida.
Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said the groups submitted an audition tape and won a chance to perform there.
The groups were awarded through the Disney Imagination Campus, which is a program and curriculum through Disney to help students solve problems and come up with ideas through imagination, creativity, creative thinking and thinking through new perspectives.
The two groups performed during the weekend of Feb. 10-12 during the Parade of the Magic Kingdom
The choir and Bella Voci performed at the Disney Springs complex at Walt Disney World Resort.
The two groups also visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the EPCOT theme park.
The band is under the direction of band director Jason Zeh, while the choir is under the direction of director Justin Addicott.
Houk thanks Leitera
for service to Mohawk
Houk wished the former superintendent, Dr. Michael Leitera, well on his new job, and thanked him for his years of service to the district.
Leitera left the district on Feb. 17 to take the chief executive officer position with the Pennsylvania Distance Learning Charter School in Sewickley. He had been the superintendent since July 2015.
Houk said the staff will miss Leitera and his leadership.
She said one of the highlights of his tenure was how he led and navigated the district through the beginning stretches of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He really was a strong leader,” Houk said.
Houk said the district was more than prepared for the switch to remote learning, as the teachers were already trained on how to use programs like Google Suite, had training in asynchronous learning and the district already had Chromebooks in stock.
She said Leitera itaking on his new cyber charter school role is indicative of how passionate he is regarding different forms of learning for students.
“It is something he is passionate about — personalized learning for all students,” Houk said.
