Talks of renovating Mohawk High School's baseball and softball fields have been ongoing for years.
Just ask Andrew Liggett, a 2009 Mohawk High School graduate, who said those discussions have happened since he was in school.
"We're a community at Mohawk," he said, urging the school board to build new fields to benefit the next generation of students. "Sports in this community means a lot. They bring the community together."
Liggett's wish and those of many in the Mohawk community were granted Tuesday as the school board agreed to build a new softball field and upgrade the baseball field in two phases.
More than 50 people, including current players and coaches, attended the meeting to hear the board vote 6-3 in favor of the new fields. An all-turf softball field will feature new dugouts, fencing and a pressbox. The district will dip into its capital reserve fund for the project, which is not to exceed $801,371, of which $55,200 will be for design work, $571,171 for the FieldTurf surface, $60,000 for dugouts, $40,000 for fencing, $50,000 for the pressbox and $25,000 for stormwater management, which was awarded to Wallace Pancher.
Board President Mark Hiler, Vice President Ed Retort Jr., Mark Pezzuolo, Michael McBride, Kirk Lape and Rachel McGreal voted in favor, while board members James McKim, Sherry Patton and Mark Solley voted against.
During the board's June 6 committee meeting, Retort, who chairs the board's building and grounds committee, said the conditions for both fields, especially the softball field, are not ideal and led to canceled home games.
Patton said she was in favor of the project, but wanted to do it in phases to avoid a sudden cost. Solley preferred a natural-grass field, while McKim said he wanted more information from a trusted engineer about stormwater management before moving forward with the projects.
A separate vote to renovate the baseball field with a turf infield and regrading of the outfield, not to exceed $766,570, failed in a 5-4 decision with McKim, Patton, Solley, Hiler and McBride voting against. The board then divided the project into two votes and unanimously agreed to spend no more than $212,000 to regrade the outfield, fix the drainage and stormwater and add new fencing.
The board then voted, 8-1, with Solley voting against, to commit to adding a new turf infield and add new dugouts during the 2024-25 school year. Both phases will come from the capital reserve fund.
Retort said the ballfields have not been addressed for years and the district should put its reserve funding to use.
"That's what it's for. That's why we should spend it," Retort said.
The fund will have around $3.7 million by the end of June.
Pezzuolo said he makes all of his decisions based on what is best for the students and what is the best use of the taxpayers' funding.
"We are checking both of those boxes," Pezzuolo said.
McBride prefers spending the reserve fund money on educational purposes, while McKim added it could be used for enhancing security.
Baseball coach Nick Maiorano understood those concerns. He said these projects have been pushed along for years for that very same reason and now that the board has the funding, why wait?
"This money is not going to go to waste," Maiorano said.
The board also voted unanimously to spend $73,416 from the reserve fund to hire Matt Hansen of IKM Architecture for the preparation and design work for a new concession stand/restroom building near the fields.
Including that spending, the total cost of the project is expected to be around $1.1 million.
