The Mohawk Area School Board approved programs of study for high school students at its Tuesday meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said some additions include “Do Something!” for all four grades, which allows students to solve “real-world problems” using life skills.
There are new classes for all four grades, which are HTML-game programming using JavaScript and Raspberry Pi programming, and math applications with Python for juniors and seniors.
The program where students volunteer to read and help give lessons to preschool-aged children is now a full half-credit class.
The board also approved a bid with Beaver Falls-based Vance’s Landscape Supply for $21,560 to construct a new batting cage and renovate the existing batting cage with concrete pads.
The board agreed to purchase new band uniforms from Missouri-based Stanbury Uniforms in the amount of $83,594. The previous uniforms were over 10 years old. An athletic training services agreement was approved between the district and UPMC Sports Medicine from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. The agreement is for an athletic trainer. The cost is $31,642 for the 2023-24 school year, $32,591 for the 2024-25 school year and $33,569 for the 2025-26 school year.
Melissa Durse was hired as a behavior consulting and intervention specialist at $45 per hour which will be paid for using part of the district’s $245,568 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Mental Health/Physical Health grant.
The board approved a stormwater management study by Hermitage-based Wallace Pancher Group for $31,340 to be used for potential athletic field additions.
An agreement was approved with Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV to have the MIU provide a Regional Wide Area Network from Zito Media for a period of 33 months at a cost of $655.75 for the first month and $352.75 a month for the next 32.
In other business, the district will receive a gross amount of $27,420, before legal fees from JUUL Labs as part of the nationwide settlement against the company known for making vape products. The board agreed to sign onto the lawsuit in December.
Bill Cole resigned as assistant girls soccer coach, Anthony DeCarbo was hired as a part-time school security guard and Kacie Kline and Molly Roberts were hired as substitute paraprofessionals for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
Houk was named safety and security coordinator for the district and teacher Alison Bell was granted tenure.
For sixth-graders through seniors, a Kiwanis Club and Hope for Mohawk were approved.
“This club (Hope for Mohawk) will focus on supporting students by listening to them,” Houk said. “They will conduct frequent ‘See You at the Pole’ events and display positive messages in and around the school.“
An application was sent to PennDOT to have PennDOT perform a School Safety Zone study on Route 317 and Mohawk School Road.
