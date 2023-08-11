The Mohawk Area School Board during a recent meeting hired personnel 2023-24 school year.
New hires include Jennifer Book as library paraprofessional, Melissa McQuiston and Jessica Meyer as high school building substitutes, Lisa Dugan and Jennifer Womer as elementary building substitutes and Sandi Shively as a long-term substitute teacher. All will be paid $30,000 a year.
The board also:
•Accepted the resignations of school police officer Mark Courson, bus driver Ellen Marie Kumrow and custodian Lisa Moyer.
•Hired Delaney Banks as a custodian at $13 an hour, Crista Nativio as seventh-grade girls basketball coach at $3,207 and Paul Hervatine as an assistant girls varsity basketball coach at $3,820.
•Hired Mark Turnley to conduct the 2022-23 audit at $10,000.
•Reached an agreement with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership head start for its Pre-K Counts program for the 2023-24.
•Learned the district will host a pre-game party with food trucks and yard games at the district campus at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25. The annual Meet the Warriors will follow at the football stadium. Senior high fall athletes and marching band members will be recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.