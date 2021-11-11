Bocce is coming to Mohawk.
The Mohawk Area School Board approved the formation of a high school bocce team at a recent meeting.
“We are excited to bring this winter sport to our district,” said Phil George, head coach of the new team. “This is an ever-growing sport and players must dedicate their time to the sport and may not be playing another winter sport.”
Mohawk will be partnering with the Unified Champion Schools and the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. Unified Sports are under the Special Olympics umbrella that joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.
“The benefit of a Unified Sport movement is that it will allow students with and without special needs to participate,” George said. “Special education students will learn to be a team player and it will afford other students the opportunity to see what an inclusive world looks like.”
George, who has been a special education teacher in the district for three years, will work with assistant coach Laurie Monteleone in leading the team. Monteleone is a district science teacher.
George said the team will begin competition Jan. 11 and the regular season runs until Feb. 9. He said they hope to have four or five competitions after tryouts are held for the six- to eight-person team.
Mohawk is the fifth Lawrence County school to form a bocce team under the Unified Sports banner. New Castle, Ellwood City, Wilmington and Shenango also have teams, which typically play a couple dual matches and attend tournaments at Slippery Rock University.
Last year, Shenango’s team captured a regional championship after competing in the Slippery Rock Region — which includes Lawrence, Mercer and Butler counties. In year’s past, the Wildcats would have advanced to the state tournament in Hershey, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.