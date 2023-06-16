The Mohawk Area School Board approved the district’s 2023-24 school year budget with no tax increase.
The budget, approved at Tuesday’s voting meeting, calls for total revenues in the amount of $27,536,234 and total expenses in the amount of $28,336,223, with the remainder to be covered by the district’s budgetary reserve.
The district’s millage rate will be 14.37 mills. The district will continue to impose a one-percent earned income tax, net profits tax and real estate transfer tax.
For the real estate and per capita tax, there will be a two-percent discount from July 1 to Aug. 31, while the taxes will be at face value from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 and will be collected with an added penalty of 10 percent after Oct. 31. Pennsylvania Taxation Law Act 81 requires the filing of unpaid real estate taxes on or before Jan. 15, 2024, with the 10-percent penalty to be filed with any unpaid tax.
The board agreed to spend $336,236 from the district’s capital reserve fund to purchase the following items:
•A Big Bubba Pro batting cage net for $5,700, new elementary playground fencing for $35,000, a tractor with a pull behind for mowing for $44,000, a grooming mower for $19,000, a replacement paint striping machine for $15,000, new carpeting for kindergarten classrooms, the Headstart hallway and downstairs library for the Elementary School at $83,136, a Lincoln Precision Welder for $4,000, a fuel reporting system for $8,000, the replacement of switches for $50,000, the replacement of servers for $22,400, new lobby windows for the Elementary School at $25,000 and new courtyard windows and doors for the Junior-Senior High School at $25,000.
Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said the school board already planned on spending this amount for these items.
The board accepted the resignation of district Transportation and Grounds Coordinator Jason Prosser and approved the elementary curriculum, Really Great Reading, for five school years, beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
The board conducted an evaluation of Houk, awarding her the highest mark of distinguished.
Dr. Joseph Gallo was rehired as a school physician at $9,500 a year, Dr. Thomas Patton was rehired as school dentist at a rate of $3 per exam, district insurance, workers’ compensation insurance and sports accident and voluntary student accident insurance were renewed and the Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol Commission was rehired to provide prevention services at $2,185 a year.
Junior-Senior High School foreign language teacher Dana Brooks and elementary special education teacher Cattina Greathouse were granted tenure.
The following employment agreements were approved: ACT 93 workers (until 2028), bus drivers (2025), cafeteria workers (2026), secretaries (2026), custodial and maintenance workers (2026), director of technology (2028), paraprofessionals (2024) and van drivers (2025).
The board signed a letter of support for the proposed state Senate Bill 180 and state House Bill 180 for free breakfast and lunch for all students.
Kennedy Carnahan was hired as a special education teacher and Jeff Logan was hired as the head girls soccer coach.
The board agreed to terminate the district’s vehicle maintenance agreement with First Student Inc. with a 90-day notice and the district’s substitute teacher agreement with Kelly Services with a 30-day notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.