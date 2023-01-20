From staff reports
The Mohawk school board approved an agreement with New Castle-based Angelus Therapeutic Services Inc. for school mental health and wellness services.
Under the agreement, Angelus will provide in-school services with students and their families for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, at no cost to the district.
The Laurel school board approved a contract with Angelus last week, while the agency also serves the Shenango Area School District.
