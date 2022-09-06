Gas prices are down 16 cents on average in New Castle this week.
Prices in the city are down 16 cents to $4.03 on average, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.10, down from $4.18 last week.
The national average for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to $3.77.
Tuesday's national average is 31 cents less than a month ago, but 59 cents more than a year ago.
Lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a so-far quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower. According to weather analysts, it's the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August.
Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on recent decreased Chinese manufacturing output due to lower demand for goods and new COVID‑19 outbreaks in critical industrial cities. This is fueling fears that oil demand could drop in China, the world's largest importer of crude oil.
Additionally, prices declined most of last week amid market concerns that crude demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession. EIA’s latest weekly report showed that total commercial crude inventories decreased by 3.4 million barrels to 418.3 million barrels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.