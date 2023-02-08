A local nonprofit organization is asking any high school senior student in the county to attend the second part of a seminar regarding mental health and drug and alcohol use.
The event, through ELM Freedom Tree, will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday Feb. 23 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle.
The nonprofit, operated by city attorney Angelo Papa, intends to help those in need by learning help is available, but also learn the legal consequences of getting into an incident like a DUI accident.
ELM is an acronym for education, law and medicine.
On Oct. 28, a mock preliminary hearing was held for a student charged in a DUI accident.
During the Feb. 23 event, a mock trial will be conducted.
New Castle Area School Board Director Pat Amabile, who works with ELM as director of school programs, said the audience will be a full participant in the mock proceedings.
“Every student that shows up is going to get a jury slip, so we have a real judge, we have real lawyers, and there’s going to be an opportunity to weigh in on that decision,” Amabile said.
Amabile and Lori Paul, ELM’s substance use disorder and mental health advisor, spoke about the event during the Feb. 1 Laurel school board caucus meeting.
Amabile said that there will be different guest speakers at the event providing guidance for students and teachers.
For teachers, the guidance will teach them how to identify and help with students, of all ages, who may be suffering from mental health issues or alcohol/substance abuse disorder.
“It really does start with a program like this. I can’t tell you the heartache that I’ve seen with 18- to 25-year-olds that come to us in need of help,” Paul said. “They’re struggling with mental health issues, but it started way back in school.”
Added Paul: “You are the eyes and ears of these children that don’t know how to ask for help. You can really make a difference.”
Amabile said as far as New Castle students, the first part of the summit has already made a big impact.
He said there was feedback from one student who said he wanted to learn about what he can do to learn in order to help his brother with his substance abuse.
Laurel Superintendent Leonard Rich said he has seen over the last few years, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, more students with concerns over their mental health.
Rich also said he knows that children are experimenting or even becoming addicted to drugs that can be deadly.
“It’s definitely not like days gone by where maybe someone hit a little bit of weed or this that. Some of the drugs, they have the capability of getting one time can kill,” Rich said.
Therefore, Rich said it is important for students to come down to learn how drugs and alcohol can affect them physically and mentally, but also legally in a court.
“We have to make changes. We have to stop what we are doing. It’s not working anymore,” Paul said.
Amabile noted students from the Reynolds and the West Middlesex school districts in Mercer County will also attend.
Tickets are $11.97 and they can be ordered at elmfreedomtree.com or by calling (724) 654-8111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.