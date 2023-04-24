When Lori Jaworski-Connelly was entering her senior year of high school, a tragedy had hit her class.
Three students over the summer were in a vehicle accident, killing two, a junior and a senior.
Throughout her senior year, there was a feeling of emptiness in her senior class.
“It was hard. Senior Nights were not fun,” Jaworski-Connelly said.
Years later, Jaworski-Connelly, the driver education teacher at Union High School, tells her students this story every year as an example of the consequences for poor decision-making behind the wheel.
Juniors and seniors from the high school heard a presentation on impaired and distracted driving and saw a mock accident scene on Friday. This was in preparation for prom season in May.
“The objective is to educate the community about the tragedy of traffic accidents — and to reinforce the importance of using seat belts, paying attention behind the wheel and showing the consequences of driving after consuming alcohol and/or distracted driving,” Jaworski-Connelly said. “The goal is to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths involving younger drivers and their passengers by using visuals to demonstrate real-life consequences.”
Jaworski-Connelly was joined by Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission prevention specialist Nadine Kirkwood and Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney William Flannery.
“We’re trying to tell you that every decision matters,” Jaworski-Connelly said.
A former ER nurse, Kirkwood spoke about how alcohol and controlled substances impact a driver and what happens to a person in different types of vehicle accidents, while Flannery talked on the legal side of the equation.
Kirkwood said alcohol and controlled substances like marijuana negatively affect vision, depth perception, balance and time distortion while driving.
She also said the determination of how impacted somebody would be in an accident is based on the rate of speed times the force of the impact.
“It’s not actually the speed that kills you. It is the deceleration force that will kill you,” Kirkwood said.
Kirkwood said everyone in the vehicle should have their seatbelt on and the driver should look out for motorcycles.
Flannery said THC from marijuana lasts in a body’s system for a week, while for minors it takes just the equivalent of two beers or one shot of vodka to be considered legally impaired to drive.
Flannery detailed prison sentences and legal costs one would face if charged with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI and texting while driving.
For homicide by vehicle, the maximum sentence is seven years in state prison, a maximum fine of $15,000, and a license suspension.
For a DUI for minors, the maximum sentence is six months in jail and a maximum fine of $5,000 and a 12-month license suspension.
For a DUI for those 18 or over, depending on the blood alcohol level, the punishment can range from six months probation to six months in jail and a 12-month license suspension.
For a homicide while DUI charge, the minimum sentence is three years in state prison, with the maximum being ten years and a $25,000 fine. That sentence adds three years consecutive for each person killed in an accident.
Flannery spoke of a case that still haunts him to this day when two brothers, who were 19 and 17 at the time, were drinking. The older brother was driving and got into an accident that killed his younger brother.
He said it was among the hardest cases he ever had to prosecute because it was against a brother who caused the death of his other brother.
Junior and senior students were part of the mock accident demonstration. They were joined by the Union and Mahoning Volunteer Fire Departments, the Union Police Department and Noga Ambulance Service.
Jaworski-Connelly, school resource officer Armande Perrotta and Union fire and police helped coordinate the event.
