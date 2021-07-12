Mobile vision clinic offers exams, glasses for children

Savannah Mielke provided an illustration for Sally Vernon's words.
"These are not nerd glasses, they're glasses kids will want to wear," emphasized Vernon who helped organize Vision to Learn's visit to Grace United Methodist Ministry's summer meal program at the Croton worship site.
Inside the mobile vision clinic, 7-year-old Savannah struggled to select the perfect pair — wavering between frames in shades of pink and purple as well as rainbow hued.
"I want them all," she whispered. But, after being gently reminded she could only pick one, it was the hot pink that prevailed.
Savannah, a soon-to-be second-grader and daughter of Herman and Kristy Mielke, was among the 16 children scheduled for appointments Thursday with optometrist Dr. Aaron Harsch aboard the Vision to Learn van.
A national nonprofit founded in 2021 in Los Angeles, Vision to Learn has provided free eye exams and glasses to more than 250,000 youngsters. This week's visit marked the third annual stop at the Croton church. The van will again be in the area Aug. 16, visiting the Salvation Army.
"It's not just giving kids glasses. It's giving them a whole new world of possibilities, from being able to learn because they can see from the back of the classroom to being able to pass the vision test to get a driver's license," Harsch said.
Vernon, who runs the Methodist church's summer food program as well as an after school group, learned about Vision to Learn from representatives of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, which supplies the local program.
"To me it was a no-brainer," she said of the decision to invite the Vision to Learn team. "There's no income limits and it's open to all kids ages 5 to 18."
Operating in western Pennsylvania since 2018, Vision to Learn takes their fully equipped, child-friendly van throughout the region, often visiting schools and churches.
"We go to the places people gather," said Harsch who works with optician Nancy Mesko.
Exams take about 15 minutes with no drops or dilation used. Special testing screens are available for those who don't know the alphabet, are non-verbal or don't understand English or Spanish, which Harsch speaks fluently. On the walls are characters from Dr. Seuss.
"We want to make sure the kids feel comfortable," said Mesko who drives the van and is responsible for fitting the glasses.
In addition to the typical near- and far-sightedness, Harsch said other common vision problems are lazy eye and crossed eyes. If a child's condition is too complex to be treated with glasses, a referral is made, usually to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
"We make sure they get the help they need," he said. "There are times when we can identify the problem, but not treat it. We make sure we get them where they need to be."
For those who need glasses, their new pair will be ready in a few weeks, delivered to the Croton site or mailed to the child's home. Any Vision to Learn eyewear lost or broken within one year is replaced free of charge.
"When they get their glasses, the reaction is amazing," Mesko said. "It changes my life as well as theirs."
