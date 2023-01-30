Three people are left homeless and six pets perished in a blaze that broke out Sunday in three homes in a Pulaski Township mobile home park.
Pulaski Township fire Chief Guy Morse said the fire started in an RV and compromised the above electrical wires, and it spread to a neighboring mobile home on one side and a modular home on the other side. All three units in the Hyland Mobile Home Park off Route 208 were within 10 feet of each other, he said, adding they were "very close."
Morse said the fire department received the call around 5 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, the RV was fully involved and the fire had already spread to involve the other two units.
No injuries were reported. The occupant of the RV was not at home at the time, and three dogs and three cats were inside of the structure when it went up in flames.
The RV and the mobile home were reduced to cinders.
"We were able to save a lot of the modular home, but it had substantial damage," Morse said.
He said each of the three units had one occupant, and the Red Cross is assisting those residents with lodging and other needs. Their names were not available Monday morning.
The volunteer fire departments of Mahoning Township, Coitsville, Ohio, and Shenango Township in Mercer County provided mutual aid.
Morse said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
"I want to thank all of those departments for their mutual aid who came out early on a Sunday morning," Morse said. "It's getting hard to fight fires with fewer people."
