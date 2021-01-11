New Castle NAACP chapter president Lawrence Williams announced Monday an annual weekend of services to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is canceled due to COVID-19 regulations.
As an observation of the federal holiday honoring King on Monday, the NAACP suggests residents follow one of his famous quotes: "If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way." Typically, a walk is held and ends at the downtown Kennedy Square where a short vigil then occurs. A soup and sandwich lunch at a city church follows. A community prayer service featuring performers and speakers was also held last year.
