A prayer vigil Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held virtually this year.
The event, hosted by St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, will begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Fourteen churches have been invited to participate in the service, which is online due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The Zoom meeting will be a time to remember our ancestors and heroes,” the Rev. William R. Hogans said. “We want to honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. and set aside a time of reflections, prayers, and testimonies. Many senior citizens are hesitant to venture out during the pandemic and this gives people the opportunity to be a part of the commemorations from the safety of their own homes.”
For those wishing to attend, the website address is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5244421080 and the meeting ID is 524-442-1080. You can also attend by telephone conference call by calling (351) 999-3637.
