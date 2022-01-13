The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities will return this year with a march downtown.
Canceled last year, the walk was canceled due to COVID-19. This year's walk will begin at the former West Side School at noon. Walkers will walk down West Washington Street to the downtown Kennedy Square.
The march is being sponsored by the Lawrence County unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Branch president Lawrence Williams said that although the march has been scaled back somewhat due to COVID restrictions, “we did not want to cancel it altogether." He said people are asked to wear masks and socially distance.
"‘We will march in his honor’ is the rallying cry for this event," Williams said. "We want to come together as a community and pay homage to a great freedom fighter.”
King would have turned 93 on Saturday. The federal holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January.
“There is still work to be done to make our society a better place for everyone and this is just the perfect time to remind folks of that mission," Williams said.
For more information, contact Williams at (724) 971-4753.
