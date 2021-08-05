FROM STAFF REPORTS
A longterm closure of the Mitchell Road Bridge and the Interstate 376 ramp going east in Neshannock Township will begin Friday night.
The closure to all traffic will beginning at 9 p.m. Repairs will be made to the bridge on Mitchell Road over Interstate 376.
Crews from Golden Triangle Construction will begin demolition of a portion of the bridge over the eastbound lanes of I-376 in preparation of replacement work. To allow the work to occur, the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions, just west of the on and off ramps on westbound I-376 through Oct. 19.
Additionally, the eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Mitchell Road and the ramp from Mitchell Road to eastbound I-376 will close during the same period. Traffic will be detoured as follows:
From Mitchell Road, take Route 18 (Wilmington Road) south, turn right onto Maitland Lane, then right onto Pulaski Road, following it to Route 422. Go left onto Route 422 toward New Castle, then get on the I-376 ramp to westbound I-376 toward Sharon.
From westbound I-376, take the ramp to Mitchell Road (Exit 9).
Traffic traveling east on Interstate 376 to Mitchell Road will stay on I-376 and continue past the closed exit, taking the Youngstown/to West 422 exit 12A off ramp, then turn left onto Pulaski road, left onto Maitland Lane and left onto Wilmington Road.
A single-lane and shoulder closure on eastbound I-376 in the area of the Mitchell Road Bridge will be implemented around-the-clock, continuously through October 19. The ramps to and from westbound I-376 at the Mitchell Road interchange will remain open.
A closure of eastbound I-376 will occur from 9 p.m. Friday night through 5 a.m. Monday morning, August 6 through 9, as crews demolish the bridge. Eastbound I-376 will detoured between the New Wilmington/Pulaski Route 208 (Exit 5) and the Business 422 East/Sampson Street (Exit 12B) interchanges. Traffic will be detoured.
