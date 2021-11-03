The Mitchell Road Bridge over Interstate I-376 in Neshannock Township will reopen to traffic Thursday morning, weather permitting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expects the bridge to open to traffic at 7 p.m. The bridge has been closed since August 6 due to repair work for a bridge strike. Additionally, the eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Mitchell Road and the ramp from Mitchell Road to eastbound I-376 will reopen at the same time.
Crews from Golden Triangle Construction conducted bridge demolition and replacement work.
Shoulder restrictions on eastbound I-376 in the area of the bridge will continue through Nov. 22 as crews complete substructure concrete repair work.
