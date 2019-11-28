With one holiday outreach in the books, the City Rescue Mission is ready to begin work on the next one.
The Mission handed out Thanksgiving food baskets to 300 families Tuesday. Next week, it will start taking applications for its Christmas gift assistance for families with children 14 and under.
“We are one of the distribution points for Toys for Tots, and we also receive donations of toys from churches and such, just like we do for Thanksgiving,” said the Rev. Chuck Gavroy, director of the Rescue Mission’s Men’s Ministry and one of the overseers of the Thanksgiving food distribution.
“We set up in here (the gym of the Sankey Youth Center on West Grant Street). Once a parent is signed up, they will come over at their assigned time and we give them a shopping cart, and they get to go through and choose what they want for their child or children. They’re allowed so many gifts per child, so many items of clothing. We’ll have tables all the way around the room, 36 tables stacked up with all the presents.”
The outreach is solely for gift assistance — no food is available — and is open only to Lawrence County residents who have not signed up for Christmas gift assistance at any other place.
Applications will be taken from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, and from 9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4, at the City Rescue Mission, 319 S. Croton Avenue. Distribution will take place the following week.
For more information, call the Rescue Mission at (724) 652-4321, or visit CityRescueMission.org.
